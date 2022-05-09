Cougars ground Seahawks to clinch CAA regular season crown

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WCSC) - Emmett Bice was superb in his second start of the season and Luke Wood and Trotter Harlan combined to drive in four runs as College of Charleston clinched both the series and its second CAA Regular Season title with a 7-2 win over the Seahawks on Sunday afternoon at Brooks Field.

LEADING OFF

Final Score: College of Charleston 7, UNCW 2

Location: Wilmington, N.C. (Brooks Field)

Records: Charleston (31-15, 18-3 CAA), UNCW (25-21, 10-8 CAA)

HOW IT HAPPENED

Charleston struck first in the opening frame, taking an early 1-0 lead when Tyler Sorrentino singled and scored on a sac fly by Landon Choboy.

Wood stretched the advantage to 3-0 with a two-run blast to center in the second.

UNCW got the board with a leadoff homer from Brooks Baldwin in the fourth to trim the margin to 3-1.

Charleston answered with a solo shot by Joseph Mershon in the sixth to take a 4-1 lead.

The Seahawks threatened in the sixth, cutting the advantage to 4-2 on an RBI double by Eric Baucom and bringing the tying run to the plate with Baucom standing on third with one out.

Tanner McCallister would then snare a popup in foul territory and fire to JT Marr covering at the plate for an inning-ending double play to snuff out the rally.

The Cougars added some insurance with a two-run double by Trotter Harlan in the seventh before Sam Cochrane scampered home on a wild pitch in the ninth to put Charleston in front, 7-2.

KEY COUGARS

Bice delivered another stellar Sunday performance, surrendering one run on five hits while striking out four and not issuing a walk in five innings of work.

Wood finished 2-for-4 after reaching in his first two at-bats with a two-run homer and a single.

Sorrentino extending his hitting streak to eight games with his sixth straight two-hit performance.

Cochrane reached three times and scored twice with a single and two walks.

Harlan plated two to take over the team lead with his 37th and 38th RBI of the season.

Mershon launched his third homer of the year while Landon Choboy reached twice and drove in one.

Freshman Cole Mathis stymied the Seahawks over four shutout innings in relief to earn his second career save.

FOR THE NOTEBOOK

With the win, Charleston clinches both the CAA regular season crown and the No. 1 seed in the upcoming CAA Championship.

The regular season title is the Cougars’ second since joining the league in 2014 and first since the 2015 season.

Charleston is the first school in an NCAA Division I single-division conference to clinch its league’s regular season title this season.

Sunday’s victory also secures Charleston’s first series victory at UNCW in program history.

The Cougars’ pitching staff held the Seahawks to a 5-for-31 (.161) clip with runners on base in the series including a 1-for-12 afternoon on Sunday.

NEXT UP

The Cougars will travel to Columbia, S.C. on Tuesday to take on in-state foe Clemson at Segra Park, the home of the Columbia Fireflies. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

