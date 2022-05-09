CSU wins rubber match over Presbyterian

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Charleston Southern baseball earned a crucial series win over Big South foe Presbyterian Sunday evening, taking the rubber match 8-2 at Nielsen Field. The win keeps Charleston Southern in contention of the sixth and final spot in the Big South Tournament with just one weekend series left in the conference regular season. Charleston Southern (18-25, 10-11 Big South) was the first to score in the contest for the first time in the series as Jared Payne reached on a poke to third to score Hogan McIntosh and give the Bucs the early lead in the second. Presbyterian (22-24, 9-9 Big South) needed no time at all to respond, as a Jeremiah Boyd double down the line in left scored Dalton Reeves to tie things up at one apiece in the third.

The third frame was also beneficial to the Bucs in response, as it was again Payne coming up big. Ryan Waldschmidt started the noise with a single up the middle to score Connor Carter before Payne’s single to left center scored Waldschmidt and Tyrell Brewer. The advantage would go back to Charleston Southern and not change hands the rest of the way.

The Buccaneers found three more runs in the fifth stanza to blow things open and fully take control of the rubber match. Casey Asman’s single through the right side was good for two runs as it plated Waldschmidt and Brewer before a pinch-hit single from Nick Rodriguez scored Payne to round out the scoring.

Presbyterian would score for the final time in the sixth frame on a Jack Gorman double, but it would be offset by a Peyton Mills sacrifice fly in the eighth to score Sam Low, who came on as a pinch runner a play before, to mark the final run for either team.

Ryan Gleason (W, 1-0) earns his first decision of the year after going 3.1 innings and holding Presbyterian to just one unearned run on three hits and four punchies. It was a complete performance by the Charleston Southern pitching staff, as five different arms threw on the afternoon. Chandler Woolridge went 2.1 innings and gave up just one earned while Dylan King and Corey Braun each went an inning without surrendering a run. Connor Yoder also came up big down the stretch, recording four outs while giving up just two hits. Luke Matthews (L, 2-5) took the loss for Presbyterian, getting the start and getting just eight outs while surrendering three earned on two hits and five free passes. Ryan Folts was the only Blue Hose pitcher that did not give up a run in the contest. IN THE BOX “Presbyterian is a good squad, and I’ve got to give the staff and players all of the credit,” said Head Coach Marc MacMillan. “We put in a great deal of quality training in over the two weeks prior to the weekend. Gleason’s 3+ IP are a compliment to his attitude and work ethic. He along with Woolridge, King, Yoder, and Braun gave us what we needed and more today. Offensively, we played 13 position players; got the timely hits to go along with six walks and an HBP to put up the eight runs. We’ll enjoy it now and get back to training on Tuesday.” UP NEXT Head Coach Marc MacMillan’s side will hit the road to Chapel Hill to take on Atlantic Coast Conference member North Carolina in a midweek non-conference affair. First pitch is slated for 6:00 p.m. from Bryson Field at Boshamer Stadium.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.