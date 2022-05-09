SC Lottery
FBI assisting in search for man wanted for murder

Source: Live 5
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation say they are assisting the Chester County Sheriff’s Office in their search for a man wanted for murder.

Vangereil Dretreckes Miller is wanted for a March 6 shooting that left two people dead and injured three others in Chester, the FBI says.

Miller is described as 5 feet 10 inches and 160 pounds with several notable tattoos including:

  • The letters ABG on his left neck
  • The words “Gereil Jr” and “Riyah” on his inside right forearm along with stars and birds.
  • A gun wrapped in vines and leaves along with the words “Love Kills” on his inside left forearm
  • The words “Death before dishonor” on his chest
  • The words “Fear No Man” with numerous Bible verses written on his left ribcage and stomach area.

The FBI says he should be considered armed and dangerous and a flight risk.

Agents say Miller was on ankle monitoring while on bond for a previous crime, but removed the monitor prior to the March f6 incident and has not been seen or heard from since.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Chester County Sheriff’s Office at 803-385-5433, the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or submit a tip through tips.fbi.gov.

