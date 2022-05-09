Fire burns through 170 acres of the Francis Marion National Forest

HUGER, S.C. (WCSC) - The United States Department of Agriculture Forrest Service says a midnight fire is now 70% contained after it burned through 170 acres of the Francis Marion National Forest.

The fire was reported early Monday morning around midnight. Six engine crews, two dozers and a helicopter were called out to contain the fire.

No structures are currently being threatened by the fire, and no injuries have been reported, according to officials with the USDA’s Forrest Service.

Right now, the fire is still burning in difficult areas to reach around Cooter Creek. Firefighters say they will continue to monitor it through the evening.

Meanwhile, drift smoke is expected along portions of the U.S. 17 near Awendaw, Steed Creek Road and Halfway Creek Road. Portions of Palmetto Trail and Halfway Creek are closed because of the fire. Click here for a general location of the wildfire.

Crews with the USDA’s Forrest Service are working with the Awendaw and McClellanville Fire Departments and The Nature Conservancy on the incident.

The cause of the wildfire, which sits on the Berkley County and Charleston counties lines, is unknown at this time.

