FIRST ALERT: Two crashes involving deputies close portion of Savannah Highway

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says multiple people, including three deputies, were transported to the hospital after two early morning crashes on Savannah Highway in the Hollywood area.

Two deputies were transported to the hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle traveling southbound on Savannah Highway around 2:30 a.m. Monday morning while blocking traffic from an earlier crash, sheriff’s office spokesman Andrew Knapp says.

Both deputies were trapped inside the cruiser and had to be extracted, Knapp says. The driver of the other vehicle was also taken to the hospital.

The deputies were blocking traffic for a crash that happened just before 11 p.m. Sunday night that also involved and Charleston County deputy.

Knapp says a deputy was responding to a call when their patrol cruiser struck another vehicle on Savannah Highway near New Road.

That deputy was also transported to the hospital with injuries that were considered non-life-threatening and multiple occupants of the other vehicle were injured, Knapp says.

The sheriff’s office says Savannah Highway is completely closed between New Road and Highway 165 and could be for several hours Monday morning. The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.