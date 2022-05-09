SC Lottery
Five Blasts Lifts Gamecocks to a Sunday Win over Texas A&M

By USC Athletics
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 8:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas - The University of South Carolina baseball team hit five home runs on its way to a 9-4 win over No. 13 Texas A&M Sunday afternoon (May 8) at Blue Bell Park.

The big fly was Colin Burgess’ grand slam in the fourth inning. Josiah Sightler also had a solo home run in the fourth. Andrew Eyster and Braylen Wimmer went back-to-back with solo shots in the fifth and Kevin Madden added insurance with a two-run home run in the eighth.

Will Sanders picked up his seventh win of the season, allowing three earned runs and six hits with three strikeouts in six-plus innings. Matthew Becker and Cade Austin combined to pitch three innings of relief with three strikeouts, no runs and just one walk.

Talmadge LeCroy and Sightler had three hits to lead Carolina’s offense. Eyster and Wimmer added two hits apiece while Burgess drove in four.

POSTGAME NOTES

• Carolina now has 50 home runs on the season. The five in Sunday’s win was a team high.

• Braylen Wimmer hit .667 (6-9) with four runs scored, two home runs, three RBI and five walks on the weekend.

• Carolina as a team hit .348 on the weekend with seven home runs and 15 walks.

UP NEXT

Carolina starts its final homestand of 2022, hosting USC Upstate at Founders Park on Tuesday night (May 10) at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

