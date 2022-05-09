SC Lottery
1-year-old abandoned in parking lot at Ladson apartments, reports say

The Charleston Police Department responded to a gas station on Orleans Road in West Ashley Sunday around 11:44 p.m.(Storyblocks)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LADSON, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies say a one-year-old was left alone anywhere between 45 minutes and an hour at the Cooper`s Ridge Apartments in Ladson.

The Charleston Police Department responded to a gas station on Orleans Road in West Ashley Sunday around 11:44 p.m.

While working a crash, police say a woman walked up and said her vehicle had been stolen by her sister with her infant child inside.

The woman and her sister came to the gas station together. While the woman was inside, she noticed her sister leaving and attempted to grab hold of the passenger door, but the driver kept going, an incident report stated. After speaking with the woman, she told officers they were supposed to be on their way to MUSC for treatment for her sister.

At 12:54 a.m. Monday, a deputy with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office called dispatch about a traffic stop on a vehicle that fit the description of the woman’s vehicle. The deputy told dispatch that an unknown party called about a silver Infinity G37 Sedan aggressively following them.

The sister was taken into custody by the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office.

Meanwhile, deputies received another call regarding an abandoned infant in the parking lot of an apartment complex.

The caller reportedly claimed that he heard a whining-like noise for an hour, but thought it was just a raccoon. Deputies later estimated that the infant had been abandoned in a car seat for 45 minutes to an hour.

EMS responded to the Cooper`s Ridge Apartments to administer care to the infant. The mother was eventually taken to the apartments to be reunited with the infant. She also received treatment for injuries suffered when she was dragged by the Sedan after the vehicle left the gas station, the incident report stated.

The mother of the child signed a form saying she does not want to press charges against her sister.

