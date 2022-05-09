SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Kingstree victims’ families want answers after murder charges vanish

Investigators say sisters Naomi Johnson and Thelma Haddock were fatally shot in 2010 at...
Investigators say sisters Naomi Johnson and Thelma Haddock were fatally shot in 2010 at Johnson's Kingstree home.(Live 5/File)
By Jeffrey Collins, Patrick Phillips and Emilie Zuhowski
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 2:26 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCSC/AP) - The family of two sisters killed in their tiny South Carolina town in 2010 wants to know why the man who confessed to their slayings has suddenly shown back up in the community.

Relatives of Naomi Johnson, 65; and Thelma Haddock, 73, called a news conference for 3 p.m. outside the Williamsburg County Courthouse in Kingstree.

Johnson and Haddock died in what investigators described as an execution-style shooting twelve years ago.

Court records show 43-year-old Joseph Brand was found incompetent to stand trial on two murder charges in 2012 and sent off to a state hospital to get treatment. If his mental condition improved, he was supposed to return to jail and await trial.

Instead, Brand showed up free in Kingstree a few months ago. The family says his charges are no longer listed in public records.

Johnson’s son and Kingstree Mayor Darren Tisdale were expected to attend the news conference Monday afternoon.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials with the Goose Creek Police Department say a school resource officer at Stratford...
School resource officer fired after investigation into alleged relationship with student
Officials with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office say the body of a missing 5-year-old girl...
Authorities find body of missing 5-year-old girl in Georgetown Co. river
Crews are on the scene of a Tuesday morning crash on I-26. The crash closed all eastbound lanes...
Crews clear crash on I-26
A 44-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a hit-and-run in which a car struck a...
Man surrenders to deputies in connection to West Ashley hit-and-run
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting incident after a victim showed...
Berkeley Co. deputies investigating shooting incident after victim shows up at hospital

Latest News

Public Records show Bowen Turner, now 19-years-old, was arrested Monday for disorderly conduct....
Deputies: Orangeburg teen sentenced in sexual assault case threatened to bite off deputy’s finger during new arrest
Nivea Bennett, 18; and Navaeh Middleton, 18; both surrendered to authorities and both face four...
3 additional arrests made after fights at Charleston school
GasBuddy’s survey of more than 3,000 gas stations in the state showed an increase of 16.6 cents...
SC average gas prices see double-digit climb, state average closing in on $4
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Baby formula shortage getting worse