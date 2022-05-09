Kingstree victims’ families want answers after murder charges vanish

KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCSC/AP) - The family of two sisters killed in their tiny South Carolina town in 2010 wants to know why the man who confessed to their slayings has suddenly shown back up in the community.

Relatives of Naomi Johnson, 65; and Thelma Haddock, 73, called a news conference for 3 p.m. outside the Williamsburg County Courthouse in Kingstree.

Johnson and Haddock died in what investigators described as an execution-style shooting twelve years ago.

Court records show 43-year-old Joseph Brand was found incompetent to stand trial on two murder charges in 2012 and sent off to a state hospital to get treatment. If his mental condition improved, he was supposed to return to jail and await trial.

Instead, Brand showed up free in Kingstree a few months ago. The family says his charges are no longer listed in public records.

Johnson’s son and Kingstree Mayor Darren Tisdale were expected to attend the news conference Monday afternoon.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved.