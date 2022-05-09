SC Lottery
Logano bumps Byron on next-to-last lap for Darlington win

Joey Logano reacts in Victory Lane after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Darlington...
Joey Logano reacts in Victory Lane after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Darlington Raceway, Sunday, May 8, 2022, in Darlington, S.C. (AP Photo/Matt Kelley)(Matt Kelley | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 8:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DARLINGTON, S.C. (AP) — Joey Logano bumped leader William Byron from behind and into the wall on the next to last lap to win the Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway on Sunday.

Logano tracked Byron for about 25 laps until running up to his rear bumper, smacking it hard and sending Byron into the wall.

Logano went on to his first win of the season and his first ever at the track “Too Tough To Tame.”

The victory ended a 40-race winless drought for Logano, who last won on the dirt at Bristol in 2021.

Byron fell to 13th and called Logano “an idiot.”

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

