No life-threatening injuries after vehicle rolls into ditch, officials say

EMS says two cars were involved in the incident on Orleans Road carrying a total of four passengers.(Live 5)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 11:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the Charleston County Emergency Medical Services say there are no life-threatening injuries after a vehicle rolled into a ditch in West Ashley Sunday night.

EMS says two cars were involved in the incident on Orleans Road carrying a total of four passengers.

A picture of the vehicle in the ditch at the scene.(Live 5)

The Charleston Police Department, Charleston Fire Department, St. Andrews Fire Department and the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office are also on scene.

A witness says they saw EMS taking a couple of people to the hospital.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

