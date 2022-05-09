No life-threatening injuries after vehicle rolls into ditch, officials say
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 11:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the Charleston County Emergency Medical Services say there are no life-threatening injuries after a vehicle rolled into a ditch in West Ashley Sunday night.
EMS says two cars were involved in the incident on Orleans Road carrying a total of four passengers.
The Charleston Police Department, Charleston Fire Department, St. Andrews Fire Department and the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office are also on scene.
A witness says they saw EMS taking a couple of people to the hospital.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
