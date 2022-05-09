SC Lottery
Orangeburg teen sentenced in sexual assault case faces new charge

Public Records show Bowen Turner, now 19-years-old, was arrested Monday for disorderly conduct. He posted a $252.50 cash bond.(Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office)
By Katie Kamin
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 11:01 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - An Orangeburg County teenager accused of multiple sexual assaults has just been arrested again.

Public Records show Bowen Turner, now 19-years-old, was arrested Monday for disorderly conduct. He posted a $252.50 cash bond.

Turner is required to get permission to leave the state and must appear in court as required.

In April, he pleaded guilty to first-degree assault and battery as part of a deal with prosecutors. He was previously facing two charges of first-degree criminal sexual conduct for allegedly sexually assaulting multiple other teenagers in multiple counties.

READ MORE: Victim’s family asked to stop talking about SC sex assault case, It’s ruining accused man’s ‘bright future,’ court docs allege

He was sentenced to 5 years of probation and was not required to register as a sex offender unless he violates probation during those 5 years.

