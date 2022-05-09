Police respond to body found in North Charleston pond

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is investigating after a body was found in a small pond next to townhomes.

Police responded to 4979 Lake Palmetto Ln. around 7:00 p.m. Sunday.

At this point in the investigation, there are no obvious signs of foul play, according to police spokesman Harve Jacobs.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has not released the name of the victim but is investigating the case.

