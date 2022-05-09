SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Police respond to body found in North Charleston pond

Police responded to 4979 Lake Palmetto Ln. around 7:00 p.m. Sunday.
Police responded to 4979 Lake Palmetto Ln. around 7:00 p.m. Sunday.(Storyblocks)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 10:11 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is investigating after a body was found in a small pond next to townhomes.

Police responded to 4979 Lake Palmetto Ln. around 7:00 p.m. Sunday.

At this point in the investigation, there are no obvious signs of foul play, according to police spokesman Harve Jacobs.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has not released the name of the victim but is investigating the case.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials with the Goose Creek Police Department say a school resource officer at Stratford...
School resource officer fired after investigation into alleged relationship with student
Officials with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office say the body of a missing 5-year-old girl...
Authorities find body of missing 5-year-old girl in Georgetown Co. river
Crews are on the scene of a Tuesday morning crash on I-26. The crash closed all eastbound lanes...
Crews clear crash on I-26
A 44-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a hit-and-run in which a car struck a...
Man surrenders to deputies in connection to West Ashley hit-and-run
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting incident after a victim showed...
Berkeley Co. deputies investigating shooting incident after victim shows up at hospital

Latest News

Philip Lydell Stevens Jr., 19, is charged with one count of murder, three counts of attempted...
19-year-old charged in deadly N. Charleston shooting
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Organizers report large turnout at Greek Festival
After a two-year hiatus, the crowds at the Greek Orthodox Church in downtown Charleston were...
Organizers report large turnout at Greek Festival
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: 19-year-old charged in deadly N. Charleston shooting