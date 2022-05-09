SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Queen Elizabeth won’t attend Parliament opening due to mobility issues

FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II arrives at the parade ring with Princess Alexandra in a...
FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II arrives at the parade ring with Princess Alexandra in a horse-drawn carriage, on the second day of the Royal Ascot horse race meeting in Ascot, England, Wednesday, June 20, 2018.(Source: AP Photo/Tim Ireland, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 1:50 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II will not attend the opening of Parliament on Tuesday amid ongoing mobility issues.

Buckingham Palace said in a statement Monday that the decision was made in consultation with her doctors and that she had “reluctantly’' decided not to attend.

“At her majesty’s request, and with the agreement of the relevant authorities, the Prince of Wales will read the Queen’s speech on her majesty’s behalf, with the Duke of Cambridge also in attendance,’’ the palace said in a statement.

It will mark only the third time during her reign that Elizabeth, 96, has not opened Parliament. She previously missed the opening in 1959, when she was pregnant with Prince Andrew, and 1963, when she was pregnant with Prince Edward.

The state opening of Parliament is a centuries-old ceremony that marks the start of the legislative year. The pageantry traditionally begins with a coach ride to the Houses of Parliament, which is followed by the monarch reading the Queen’s Speech setting out the government’s legislative program to a joint session attended by members of both the House of Lords and the House of Commons.

Britain’s longest serving monarch, Elizabeth last appeared in public during a service at Westminster Abbey to celebrate the life of Prince Philip, her spouse of more than 70 years who died last year.

Elizabeth has spent much of the past two years at Windsor Castle, west of London, where she took refuge during the pandemic. She has kept working throughout this period, although most of her tasks have been carried out virtually, including meetings with ambassadors, health workers and schoolchildren.

It will be the first time Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, will have an official role in the event.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials with the Goose Creek Police Department say a school resource officer at Stratford...
School resource officer fired after investigation into alleged relationship with student
Officials with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office say the body of a missing 5-year-old girl...
Authorities find body of missing 5-year-old girl in Georgetown Co. river
Crews are on the scene of a Tuesday morning crash on I-26. The crash closed all eastbound lanes...
Crews clear crash on I-26
A 44-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a hit-and-run in which a car struck a...
Man surrenders to deputies in connection to West Ashley hit-and-run
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting incident after a victim showed...
Berkeley Co. deputies investigating shooting incident after victim shows up at hospital

Latest News

Investigators say sisters Naomi Johnson and Thelma Haddock were fatally shot in 2010 at...
Kingstree victims’ families want answers after murder charges vanish
FILE IMAGE - Bahamas Police Commissioner Paul Rolle said Monday that officials also collected...
Bahamas calls on US labs to help solve deaths of 3 tourists at resort
FILE - Celebrity chef Mario Batali appears at his arraignment on a charge of indecent assault...
Accuser testifies in Mario Batali sexual misconduct trial
After years of controversy in the horse racing industry, insiders say they have hope a new law...
Betting on Change: Horseracing long plagued with scandals and equine fatalities