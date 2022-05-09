State agents investigate allegations against Andrews Police chief

ANDREWS, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division confirmed Monday it is investigating allegations of sexual assault against the police chief in Andrews.

SLED spokesperson Renée Wunderlich said her agency is investigating the allegations against William “Kris” Zurcher but provided no additional information.

The Town of Andrews has not yet responded to a request for comment.

