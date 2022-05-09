SC Lottery
State agents investigate allegations against Andrews Police chief

The State Law Enforcement Division confirmed Monday it is investigating sexual assault allegations against the Andrews Police chief.(Live 5/File)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 3:08 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ANDREWS, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division confirmed Monday it is investigating allegations of sexual assault against the police chief in Andrews.

SLED spokesperson Renée Wunderlich said her agency is investigating the allegations against William “Kris” Zurcher but provided no additional information.

The Town of Andrews has not yet responded to a request for comment.

