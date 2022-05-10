SC Lottery
Agencies searching after unmanned boat found near USS Yorktown

By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 10:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says no operators were found when they responded to reports of a boat doing circles in the Cooper River.

Deputies with the sheriff’s office marine patrol unit responded near the USS Yorktown around 9:40 p.m. Monday.

It’s unclear at this point how many people may have been in the boat earlier. There is also no official word yet on any injuries related to this incident.

The sheriff’s office says they are assisting in the search with other agencies including the Coast Guard.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

