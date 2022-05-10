Charleston man indicted for distributing fentanyl resulting in death

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A federal grand jury indicted a 21-year-old Charleston man on multiple narcotics distributions, one of which resulted in death, prosecutors say.

Hasib Muqsit-Rivers was detained following a bond hearing in federal court in Charleston, according to U.S. Attorney’s Office spokesman Derek Shoemake. U.S. Magistrate Judge Molly Cherry denied bond at that hearing, he said.

The indictment follows an investigation by the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Charleston Police Department.

During the hearing, a DEA special agent alleged that Muqsit-Rivers distributed a quantity of fentanyl on Nov. 1, 2020, to a 24-year-old woman in Charleston following a Halloween party. The special agent testified that the distribution was captured on a home surveillance camera.

The victim was later found dead from an overdose with a blood toxicity analysis showing high levels of fentanyl.

The special agent also said Muqsit-Rivers distributed crack cocaine and cocaine on four separate dates following the distribution that resulted in the death of the victim.

Prosecutors said at the time of the arrest, Muqsit-Rivers was out on bond for a pending armed robbery state court charge.

As a result of the federal charge, Muqsit-Rivers faces a mandatory minimum term of 20 year in prison and a maximum term of life, a fine of $1,000,000, and court-ordered minimum term of supervision for three years to follow any prison term.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.