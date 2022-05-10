SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Charleston to vote on using tourism dollars to fund pedestrian bridge

By Lauren Quinlan
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 4:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston city leaders are set to vote Tuesday on a plan to use just over $1 million of tourism revenue to help build the Ashley River Pedestrian Bridge.

City officials estimate the full price tag for the bicycle and pedestrian bridge from West Ashley to downtown to be $41.2 million. The project has been years in the making.

The city recently received a $14 million infrastructure grant from the Charleston Area Regional Transportation Study for the Ashley River Crossing project.

Charleston City Council will vote Tuesday to use $1 million in additional hospitality funding to fully fund the project. The city says they have been working with state, local and federal governments to raise money to meet their September deadline.

Officials also stress the main importance of building this bridge is protecting cyclists and pedestrians.

“This is a project about public safety. It’s about bridging that gap across the Ashley River and connecting our downtown residents and our West Ashley residents with safe passage across the river,” Charleston Parks and Capital Projects Director Jason Kronsberg said. “No one will have to worry about car traffic and dodging in and out of sidewalks that are not wide enough across the existing bridges.”

If approved, the city believes the construction contract would be awarded sometime in March of next year. They estimate the project will be completed in 2026.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials with the Goose Creek Police Department say a school resource officer at Stratford...
School resource officer fired after investigation into alleged relationship with student
Officials with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office say the body of a missing 5-year-old girl...
Authorities find body of missing 5-year-old girl in Georgetown Co. river
Crews are on the scene of a Tuesday morning crash on I-26. The crash closed all eastbound lanes...
Crews clear crash on I-26
A 44-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a hit-and-run in which a car struck a...
Man surrenders to deputies in connection to West Ashley hit-and-run
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting incident after a victim showed...
Berkeley Co. deputies investigating shooting incident after victim shows up at hospital

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: City of Charleston to vote on funding for Ashley River Pedestrian Bridge
Charleston Hope serves Lowcountry Title I schools that have a student population rate of...
Live 5 anchor raising money for new mental health program in Title I schools
The fire was reported early Monday morning around midnight. Six engine crews, two dozers and a...
Fire burns through 170 acres of the Francis Marion National Forest
Deputies with the sheriff’s office marine patrol unit responded near the USS Yorktown around...
Agencies searching after unmanned boat found near USS Yorktown