SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Coastal low to bring rain and storms later this week!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
Live 5 First Alert Weather(Live 5)
By Chris Holtzman
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 9:05 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Cooler than average temperatures continue this afternoon across the Lowcountry as a cut-off low pressure system sits off the Atlantic coastline and a wedge of high pressure helps to pump in dry, unseasonably cool air to the Lowcountry. Temperatures for the rest of this afternoon will be in the mid to upper 70s, up a few degrees higher compared to yesterday. Temperatures will remain below average through the end of the week as the low pressure system off our coast begins to move westward toward us. This will help to bring in clouds and eventually rainfall later this week. With most of the area in a moderate drought, any widespread rainfall is certainly welcome news. A few clouds will start to move in Wednesday with a few showers possible by Thursday afternoon. The best chance of rain will move in Thursday night and Friday as this coastal low moves onshore, most likely just to our south. With an onshore flow for the next couple days, minor coastal flooding is going to be a possible during high tides from Wednesday through Friday morning. This low will quickly dissipate this weekend leading to a decreasing chance of rain and increasing temperatures. Highs will go from the mid to upper 70s on Friday to the upper 80s on Sunday.

TODAY: Sunny Sky. High 78, Low 55.

WEDNESDAY: Sun & Clouds. High 78, Low 59.

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy. A Few Showers Possible. High 75, Low 63.

FRIDAY: Mainly Cloudy. Scattered Rain & Storms. High 76, Low 64.

SATURDAY: Sun & Clouds. A Few Showers & Storms Possible. High 84, Low 66.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. An Isolated Storm Possible. High 89, Low 68.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials with the Goose Creek Police Department say a school resource officer at Stratford...
School resource officer fired after investigation into alleged relationship with student
Officials with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office say the body of a missing 5-year-old girl...
Authorities find body of missing 5-year-old girl in Georgetown Co. river
Crews are on the scene of a Tuesday morning crash on I-26. The crash closed all eastbound lanes...
Crews clear crash on I-26
A 44-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a hit-and-run in which a car struck a...
Man surrenders to deputies in connection to West Ashley hit-and-run
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting incident after a victim showed...
Berkeley Co. deputies investigating shooting incident after victim shows up at hospital

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Your Tuesday forecast
VIDEO: Your next-day forecast
VIDEO: Your next-day forecast
Live 5 First Alert Weather
Cool, Comfortable & Dry Evening On Tap!
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Your Monday afternoon forecast