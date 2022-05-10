Coastal low to bring rain and storms later this week!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Cooler than average temperatures continue this afternoon across the Lowcountry as a cut-off low pressure system sits off the Atlantic coastline and a wedge of high pressure helps to pump in dry, unseasonably cool air to the Lowcountry. Temperatures for the rest of this afternoon will be in the mid to upper 70s, up a few degrees higher compared to yesterday. Temperatures will remain below average through the end of the week as the low pressure system off our coast begins to move westward toward us. This will help to bring in clouds and eventually rainfall later this week. With most of the area in a moderate drought, any widespread rainfall is certainly welcome news. A few clouds will start to move in Wednesday with a few showers possible by Thursday afternoon. The best chance of rain will move in Thursday night and Friday as this coastal low moves onshore, most likely just to our south. With an onshore flow for the next couple days, minor coastal flooding is going to be a possible during high tides from Wednesday through Friday morning. This low will quickly dissipate this weekend leading to a decreasing chance of rain and increasing temperatures. Highs will go from the mid to upper 70s on Friday to the upper 80s on Sunday.

TODAY: Sunny Sky. High 78, Low 55.

WEDNESDAY: Sun & Clouds. High 78, Low 59.

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy. A Few Showers Possible. High 75, Low 63.

FRIDAY: Mainly Cloudy. Scattered Rain & Storms. High 76, Low 64.

SATURDAY: Sun & Clouds. A Few Showers & Storms Possible. High 84, Low 66.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. An Isolated Storm Possible. High 89, Low 68.

