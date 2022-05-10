Toddler dies after falling into Upstate septic tank

GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A toddler died Tuesday after he fell into a septic tank in Cherokee County.

Dispatchers received a call at 11 a.m. for a child that was stuck in a septic tank along Bonner Road in Gaffney.

The Cherokee County Coroner’s Office said 2-year-old Hawkins Abercrombie of New York died after he was rushed to the hospital.

Hawkins was visiting friends in the Upstate with two siblings and his mother. The coroner said his mom noticed he was missing and during a search of the home, they found the lid on the septic tank upside down.

Hawkins’ pacifier was floating in the water when they removed the lid.

The boy was recovered from the septic tank and CPR was started, but he passed away on arrival at Cherokee Medical Center.

“This is such a tragic event,” said Coroner Dennis Fowler. “This family needs our prayers.”

The incident remains under investigation.

