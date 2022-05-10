SC Lottery
Coroner identifies mother, daughters killed in crash with Charleston County deputy

The Charleston County Coroner said three Colleton County women died Sunday night in a crash...
The Charleston County Coroner said three Colleton County women died Sunday night in a crash involving a Charleston County deputy.(Live 5)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 9:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office said three Colleton County women died Sunday night in a crash involving a Charleston County deputy.

Stephania Dantzler, 53; Shanice Dantzler-Williams, 28; and Miranda Dantzler-Williams, 22; all from the Colleton County area, died at the scene of the crash on Savannah Highway, Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said. The victims are a mother and two daughters, O’Neal said Tuesday morning.

The crash happened at approximately 11 p.m. Sunday on Savannah Highway at New Road. Authorities said Charleston County Deputy Emily Pelletier was responding to a call when her patrol cruiser collided with the vehicle.

Pelletier was taken to an area hospital and later released. She was placed on administrative leave with pay as the sheriff’s office reviews the incident, which is standard for serious deputy-involved collisions.

Two other Charleston County deputies were injured in a second crash. While blocking traffic for the initial collision, Deputies Jonathon Rand and Joy DeSomber were struck by a vehicle traveling southbound on Savannah Highway at around 2:30 a.m. Monday, sheriff’s office spokesman Andrew Knapp said.

As of Monday afternoon, DeSomber had been released from the hospital but Rand was still being treated for his injures.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is the investigating agency.

