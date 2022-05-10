SC Lottery
Crews working to extinguish fire at Berkeley Scrap Metal

A large pile of mixed scrap is currently on fire, according to Moncks Corner Fire Chief Robert Gass.(Live 5)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - The Moncks Corner Fire Department says they will be on the scene for several hours as they try to extinguish a fire at Berkeley Scrap Metal.

A large pile of mixed scrap is currently on fire, according to Moncks Corner Fire Chief Robert Gass.

“Moncks Corner FD, with assistance from multiple Berkeley County fire departments is working to extinguish the fire,” Gass said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

