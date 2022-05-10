SC Lottery
Driver busted for hauling SUV inside of a U-Haul truck in Washington

A driver's unique use of a U-Haul truck ended with a ticket from state police in Washington.
By Jason Sillman and Gray News staff
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
OKANOGAN, Wash. (KTVK/KPHO/Gray News) - A driver’s unique use of a U-Haul moving truck had many drivers doing a double-take in central Washington state.

A state trooper with the Washington State Patrol pulled over the truck after several other drivers reported a car hanging out the back of the moving truck, according to television station KXLY.

Troopers said the driver was stopped in Okanogan County, about four hours east of Seattle.

The driver had a suspended license and the U-Haul truck was long overdue. They were fined $139 for the unsafe load.

The U-Haul box truck and its unique cargo were both impounded by officers.

“Safety is paramount on our roadways.” Jeff Lockridge, Manager of Media & Public Relations for U-Haul, said. “It’s easy to point a finger and chuckle at the absurdity of these photos, but there are extreme dangers associated with this kind of action, which is a clear violation of the customer contract and traffic laws.”

If you plan on moving soon and need to tow a vehicle, Lockridge says U-Haul does provide an entire line of affordable equipment rentals dedicated specifically to safely towing vehicles at uhaul.com/towing.

