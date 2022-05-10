SC Lottery
Family wants apology after son was wrongfully detained

Facebook post by community activist Elvin Speights detailing alleged scratches and ant bite marks from detainment.(Elvin Speights)
By Lisa Weismann
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A family wants an apology from law enforcement after their son was wrongfully detained in an investigation.

Deputies were investigating a report of gunshots fired in the area of Cartwright Drive and Hitching Post Road in West Ashley on April 29, according to a Charleston County Sheriff’s Office incident report. Witnesses reported that a red Dodge Charger may be involved.

Shortly thereafter, deputies located a red Dodge Charger parked in a driveway on Cartwright Drive and made contact with the person inside, 20-year-old Antwan Parker. Deputies smelled marijuana and saw a gun on the floorboard of the car, the incident report stated. While attempting to detain Parker, the incident report notes a “brief struggle.”

Parker’s family claims he was dragged from his car, handcuffed and pinned to the ground on top of an anthill. He was later released when he showed law enforcement proof of his whereabouts.

“They bruised his knees,” Parker’s mother, LaKendra Chapman, said. “He was bitten up by ants. “There wasn’t an apology - I’m sorry. There was nothing.”

Chapman, along with her family’s lawyer, Jerod Frazier, says they want an apology from law enforcement for the error.

“If something went wrong and you messed up, then say that,” Elvin Speights, a community activist, said. “You hold us accountable when we mess up. If we mess up, we get locked up. So when you mess up, you have to be transparent - you have to be the same way.”

Speights said the gun was legally owned by Parker. He said he did have a small amount of marijuana, but was not charged.

