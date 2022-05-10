SC Lottery
Fifth earthquake recorded Monday night

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 7:22 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A fifth earthquake was recorded in the Midlands on Monday night.

The 2.9 magnitude aftershock happened at 11:55 p.m. about 3 miles east of Elgin, according to the United States Geological Survey.

SCEMD tweeted that we can expect aftershocks in the days and weeks following the larger 3.3 magnitude earthquake that happened early Monday morning.

For more information on the fifth earthquake, click here.

