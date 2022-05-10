Fifth earthquake recorded Monday night

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A fifth earthquake was recorded in the Midlands on Monday night.

The 2.9 magnitude aftershock happened at 11:55 p.m. about 3 miles east of Elgin, according to the United States Geological Survey.

SCEMD tweeted that we can expect aftershocks in the days and weeks following the larger 3.3 magnitude earthquake that happened early Monday morning.

We can expect aftershocks in the days and weeks following the larger earthquake early Monday morning. #Aftershock intensity varies, but they tend to be of lesser magnitude than the initial #earthquake and decrease in frequency over time. pic.twitter.com/gRtyZCEzhw — SCEMD (@SCEMD) May 10, 2022

