FIRST ALERT: Crash closes all westbound lanes of I-26

The crash was reported at 11:18 a.m. in the westbound lanes of I-26 and does involve injuries,...
The crash was reported at 11:18 a.m. in the westbound lanes of I-26 and does involve injuries, the Highway Patrol said.(SCDOT)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say a rollover crash has closed all westbound lanes of I-26 at the North Meeting Street exit.

The crash was reported at 11:18 a.m. and does involve injuries, the Highway Patrol says.

Charleston police urged drivers to divert to the Meeting Street Road ramp if they are getting on I-26 Westbound.

Police said the injuries were minor and non-life-threatening.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

