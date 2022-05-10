FIRST ALERT: Crash closes all westbound lanes of I-26

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say a rollover crash has closed all westbound lanes of I-26 at the North Meeting Street exit.

The crash was reported at 11:18 a.m. and does involve injuries, the Highway Patrol says.

Drivers are urged to divert to the Meeting St Rd ramp if they are getting on I-26 Westbound. Reported injuries are minor and non-life threatening. #chstrfc #chsnews https://t.co/1QBZCeFzd2 pic.twitter.com/Lnmec0LqdE — Charleston P.D. (@CharlestonPD) May 10, 2022

Charleston police urged drivers to divert to the Meeting Street Road ramp if they are getting on I-26 Westbound.

Police said the injuries were minor and non-life-threatening.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

