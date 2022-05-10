SC Lottery
FIRST ALERT: Crash closes eastbound lanes of Rivers Ave.

North Charleston Police say a collision at a Rivers Avenue intersection has closed the...
North Charleston Police say a collision at a Rivers Avenue intersection has closed the eastbound side of the roadway.(Live 5/File)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police say a four-vehicle collision at a Rivers Avenue intersection has closed the eastbound side of the roadway.

Police say the crash happened at around 2 p.m. at Rivers and Reynolds Avenues.

Police spokesman Harve Jacobs confirmed the crash involves injuries, but it was not clear how many people were injured or how severe their injuries were.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

