FIRST ALERT: Fuel spill on I-26 blocks lane
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Fire Department says a fuel spill is blocking a lane on I-26 West on Tuesday afternoon.
It happened at the 209A exit near Ashley Phosphate Road; crews first tweeted about the incident at 3:14 p.m.
The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is reporting a crash in this area. They say no injuries took place.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
I-26 West, Exit 209A. left lane blocked for fuel spill.#chsnews #chstrfc pic.twitter.com/ukR588pIFJ— North Charleston FD (@NCFDSC) May 10, 2022
