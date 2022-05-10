FIRST ALERT: Fuel spill on I-26 blocks lane

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Fire Department says a fuel spill is blocking a lane on I-26 West on Tuesday afternoon.

It happened at the 209A exit near Ashley Phosphate Road; crews first tweeted about the incident at 3:14 p.m.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is reporting a crash in this area. They say no injuries took place.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

