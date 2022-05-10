SC Lottery
Leaders, community members hold town hall addressing gun violence in N. Charleston

Over two dozen community members gathered inside North Charleston City Council chambers at noon for a town hall to discuss gun violence and pitch recommendations to help address it.(Live 5)
By Rey Llerena
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 7:04 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Dozens of community leaders gathered at North Charleston City Hall to discuss ways to address gun violence in the area, and organizers say the town hall was a great step in coming up with solutions.

North Charleston Mayor Pro Tem Jerome Heyward on Tuesday called gun violence in the city a crisis.

Over two dozen community members gathered inside council chambers at noon for a town hall to discuss the issue and pitch recommendations to help address it.

Some of the recommendations presented included strengthening CrimeStoppers, holding gun buybacks and adding more rewards to violent crimes.

Along with Heyward, North Charleston Police Chief Reggie Burgess and Charleston County Council Chairman Teddie Prior were also in attendance. They said they would like to address the issue regionally rather than just in North Charleston.

Heyward said the timing of the town hall comes prior to the summer break for schools, when, historically, violent crime increases among the city’s youth.

Organizers and activists said it is going to take all of their effort and working together to cut down on the problem.

“My job is to get everyone to understand that it’s going to take all of these different recommendations working together in order to overcome gun violence,” Pastor Thomas Dixon said. “It’s bigger than a single issue. It’s bigger than a tunnel vision type focus. It’s much bigger. It involves government. It involves law enforcement. It involves education. It involves economics. It involves the community.”

Another town hall addressing gun violence will be held on Saturday.

The pastor hopes more legislators and community members will be on hand to participate to get the crisis under control.

