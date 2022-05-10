SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Lowcountry high school playoff scores (5/9)

Sports
Sports(Rachael Loftis / U.S. Air Force)
By Kevin Bilodeau
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 12:51 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -

Baseball

5-A

Dutch Fork 5, Summerville 2

Summerville 13, Dutch Fork 3 - The Green Wave win the district title and will host Berkeley in the Lower States on Thursday

River Bluff 10, Berkeley 3

Berkeley 2, River Bluff 1 - The Stags win their district title and will travel to Summerville for the Lower States on Thursday

Ashley Ridge 7, Lexington 5

Lexington 10, Ashley Ridge 0 - The Swamp Foxes win game 1, but are eliminated with a game 2 loss

4-A

North Myrtle Beach 10, James Island 0

James Island 12, North Myrtle Beach 4

3-A

Oceanside Collegiate 6, Strom Thurmond 1

Aynor 6, Hanahan 4

Hanahan 11, Aynor 0

2-A

Philip Simmons 13, Marion 3

Pelion 10, Woodland 1

Woodland 12, Pelion 0

Softball

5-A - Elimination game

Summerville 7, Stratford 0

Cane Bay 7, Ft. Dorchester 1

Berkeley 10, Carolina Forest 0

3-A - Elimination Game

Hanahan 12, Swansea 1

Boys Soccer

5-A - Lower State Finals

Chapin 2, Wando 1

4-A Lower State Finals

North Augusta 1, James Island 0

1-A Lower State Finals

Palmetto Scholars 5, St. John’s 0

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials with the Goose Creek Police Department say a school resource officer at Stratford...
School resource officer fired after investigation into alleged relationship with student
Officials with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office say the body of a missing 5-year-old girl...
Authorities find body of missing 5-year-old girl in Georgetown Co. river
Crews are on the scene of a Tuesday morning crash on I-26. The crash closed all eastbound lanes...
Crews clear crash on I-26
A 44-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a hit-and-run in which a car struck a...
Man surrenders to deputies in connection to West Ashley hit-and-run
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting incident after a victim showed...
Berkeley Co. deputies investigating shooting incident after victim shows up at hospital

Latest News

The Citadel Baseball
The Citadel swept in double header by Wofford
VIDEO: RiverDogs Can’t Hold Late Lead, Drop Third Straight in Extras
RiverDogs Finish Homestand with Fourth Shutout
Joey Logano reacts in Victory Lane after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Darlington...
Logano bumps Byron on next-to-last lap for Darlington win
Cougars ground Seahawks to clinch CAA regular season crown