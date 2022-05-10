Lowcountry high school playoff scores (5/9)
Baseball
5-A
Dutch Fork 5, Summerville 2
Summerville 13, Dutch Fork 3 - The Green Wave win the district title and will host Berkeley in the Lower States on Thursday
River Bluff 10, Berkeley 3
Berkeley 2, River Bluff 1 - The Stags win their district title and will travel to Summerville for the Lower States on Thursday
Ashley Ridge 7, Lexington 5
Lexington 10, Ashley Ridge 0 - The Swamp Foxes win game 1, but are eliminated with a game 2 loss
4-A
North Myrtle Beach 10, James Island 0
James Island 12, North Myrtle Beach 4
3-A
Oceanside Collegiate 6, Strom Thurmond 1
Aynor 6, Hanahan 4
Hanahan 11, Aynor 0
2-A
Philip Simmons 13, Marion 3
Pelion 10, Woodland 1
Woodland 12, Pelion 0
Softball
5-A - Elimination game
Summerville 7, Stratford 0
Cane Bay 7, Ft. Dorchester 1
Berkeley 10, Carolina Forest 0
3-A - Elimination Game
Hanahan 12, Swansea 1
Boys Soccer
5-A - Lower State Finals
Chapin 2, Wando 1
4-A Lower State Finals
North Augusta 1, James Island 0
1-A Lower State Finals
Palmetto Scholars 5, St. John’s 0
