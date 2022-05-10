SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Mother accused of burning child’s feet as punishment for misbehaving

Alexis Powell, 28, was arrested on Monday and charged with assault, criminal abuse, endangering...
Alexis Powell, 28, was arrested on Monday and charged with assault, criminal abuse, endangering the welfare of a minor and wanton endangerment, authorities said. Photo Courtesy: Three Forks Regional Jail(Three Forks Regional Jail)
By Brandon Robinson and Gray News Staff
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 1:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOONEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT/Gray News) - A Kentucky mother is accused of punishing her child by burning her child’s feet.

WYMT reports Owsley County deputies responded to the home of 28-year-old Alexis Powell in April to investigate the possible abuse of a 4-year-old child.

Investigators determined the child suffered second- and third-degree burns to both feet as a part of the punishment.

The child was taken to a burn center in Ohio for treatment.

Authorities arrested Powell on Monday and charged her with assault, criminal abuse, endangering the welfare of a minor and wanton endangerment.

Powell was taken to the Three Forks Regional Jail, where she remains in custody, according to jail records.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials with the Goose Creek Police Department say a school resource officer at Stratford...
School resource officer fired after investigation into alleged relationship with student
Officials with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office say the body of a missing 5-year-old girl...
Authorities find body of missing 5-year-old girl in Georgetown Co. river
Crews are on the scene of a Tuesday morning crash on I-26. The crash closed all eastbound lanes...
Crews clear crash on I-26
A 44-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a hit-and-run in which a car struck a...
Man surrenders to deputies in connection to West Ashley hit-and-run
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting incident after a victim showed...
Berkeley Co. deputies investigating shooting incident after victim shows up at hospital

Latest News

Shelves typically stocked with baby formula sit mostly empty at a store in San Antonio,...
Parents hunting for baby formula as shortage spans US
President Joe Biden delivered remarks on inflation Tuesday as the White House looks to further...
Biden pushes ‘ultra-MAGA’ label on GOP as he defends record
A Cuban hotel was severely damaged after a massive explosion.
Cuba hotel blast toll rises to 42 — most hotel workers
FILE - San Diego Padres left fielder Allen Cordoba passes a logo for Play Ball, an initiative...
Minor league players, MLB reach deal in minimum wage suit
Thursday on Live 5 News at 7pm, Lisa Weismann reports on one family's struggle to discover what...
Live 5 Investigates: Body Cams