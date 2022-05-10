SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

NASA wants to send nudes into space

Researchers want to send nude illustrations of humans into space.
Researchers want to send nude illustrations of humans into space.(NASA via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 12:56 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - NASA could soon be sending illustrations of naked earthly humans to aliens.

Researchers have put forward a proposal for a message to be transmitted from Earth out into the Milky Way, in hopes that extraterrestrials will find it.

The message plan includes representations of DNA, a map of the solar system and illustrations of nude humans waving “Hi,” one male and one female.

The message ends with an invitation for extraterrestrials to respond using their own telescopic technology.

For more about the message proposal, check out the latest edition of arxiv.org, an open-access repository of scientific papers.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials with the Goose Creek Police Department say a school resource officer at Stratford...
School resource officer fired after investigation into alleged relationship with student
Officials with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office say the body of a missing 5-year-old girl...
Authorities find body of missing 5-year-old girl in Georgetown Co. river
Crews are on the scene of a Tuesday morning crash on I-26. The crash closed all eastbound lanes...
Crews clear crash on I-26
A 44-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a hit-and-run in which a car struck a...
Man surrenders to deputies in connection to West Ashley hit-and-run
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting incident after a victim showed...
Berkeley Co. deputies investigating shooting incident after victim shows up at hospital

Latest News

Hasib Muqsit-Rivers was detained following a bond hearing in federal court in Charleston, the...
Charleston man indicted for distributing fentanyl resulting in death
FILE - A portrait of New Jersey State Police Trooper Werner Foerster is displayed during an...
Assata Shakur accomplice gets parole in trooper’s 1973 death
FILE - In this Aug. 2, 2019 photo, Mike Tyson attends a celebrity golf tournament in Dana...
No charges for Mike Tyson for punching airplane passenger
Young Thug performs on day four of the Lollapalooza Music Festival on Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, at...
Rappers Young Thug, Gunna arrested on RICO charges
Vanderburgh County, Indiana, Sheriff Dave Wedding displayed the handguns and rifle the...
Sheriff: Escaped inmate, corrections officer had guns in vehicle