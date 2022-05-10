SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

One time person of interest in Drexel case arrested in Georgetown Co.

Raymond Moody, 62, is charged with obstruction of justice and was arrested by the Georgetown...
Raymond Moody, 62, is charged with obstruction of justice and was arrested by the Georgetown Co. Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday.(Georgetown County Sheriff's Office)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 6:20 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A convicted sex offender has been arrested in Georgetown County, according to jail records.

Raymond Moody, 62, is charged with obstruction of justice and was arrested by the Georgetown Co. Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday.

Moody is a registered Adult Tier III Offender who was convicted in 1983 of rape by force, kidnapping and lewd act on a child under 14, among other charges, according to the sheriff’s office.

Back in 2012, Moody was named a person of interest in the disappearance of New York teen Brittanee Drexel. Drexel disappeared in 2009 during a spring break trip in Myrtle Beach. She was 17 at the time of her disappearance.

After a search of Moody’s hotel room, police in Myrtle Beach said the search was one of several done for the investigation.

The sheriff’s office has not said if there is a connection between this arrest and the Drexel case.

Live 5′s sister station reported Tuesday that new information is expected soon in the case.

Moody is currently still in custody.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials with the Goose Creek Police Department say a school resource officer at Stratford...
School resource officer fired after investigation into alleged relationship with student
Officials with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office say the body of a missing 5-year-old girl...
Authorities find body of missing 5-year-old girl in Georgetown Co. river
Crews are on the scene of a Tuesday morning crash on I-26. The crash closed all eastbound lanes...
Crews clear crash on I-26
A 44-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a hit-and-run in which a car struck a...
Man surrenders to deputies in connection to West Ashley hit-and-run
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting incident after a victim showed...
Berkeley Co. deputies investigating shooting incident after victim shows up at hospital

Latest News

The Charleston County School District Plans to replace the current C.E. Williams North campus...
Plan approved to replace West Ashley middle school to reduce capacity
William Keith Rhodes, 32, is charged with two counts of attempted murder and two counts of...
Police: Suspect charged after shooting man twice in same month
102 Tanglewood Drive
Trenton man dies of heart attack after burying girlfriend he killed, deputies say
Facebook post by community activist Elvin Speights detailing alleged scratches and ant bite...
Family wants apology after son was wrongfully detained
“First he got my brother, and then second he got me, and then third he got my mom,” Bethany...
Berkeley County mom, two children attacked by neighbor’s Pitbull