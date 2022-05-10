SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Police: Suspect charged after shooting man twice in same month

William Keith Rhodes, 32, is charged with two counts of attempted murder and two counts of...
William Keith Rhodes, 32, is charged with two counts of attempted murder and two counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime.(Al Cannon Detention Center)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says a man has been arrested for shooting the same man twice in March.

William Keith Rhodes, 32, is charged with two counts of attempted murder and two counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Officers responded on March 20 to Hassel Street and on March 4 to East Montague Avenue.

In both incidents, the same man was shot and suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, police say.

Officers identified William Keith Rhodes as the suspect and arrested him.

He was taken to the Al Cannon Detention Center, where he is currently booked.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials with the Goose Creek Police Department say a school resource officer at Stratford...
School resource officer fired after investigation into alleged relationship with student
Officials with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office say the body of a missing 5-year-old girl...
Authorities find body of missing 5-year-old girl in Georgetown Co. river
Crews are on the scene of a Tuesday morning crash on I-26. The crash closed all eastbound lanes...
Crews clear crash on I-26
A 44-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a hit-and-run in which a car struck a...
Man surrenders to deputies in connection to West Ashley hit-and-run
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting incident after a victim showed...
Berkeley Co. deputies investigating shooting incident after victim shows up at hospital

Latest News

Deputies say before 11:00 a.m. the man suffered an apparent medical episode in a housing unit.
SLED investigating after man in custody at Charleston County jail dies
Shanice Dantzler-Williams, 28, (left) Stephania Dantzler, 53, (middle) and Miranda Dantzler,...
Sheriff issues statement on mother, daughters killed in Savannah Highway crash
A large pile of mixed scrap is currently on fire, according to Moncks Corner Fire Chief Robert...
Crews working to extinguish fire at Berkeley Scrap Metal
Facebook post by community activist Elvin Speights detailing alleged scratches and ant bite...
Family wants apology after son was wrongfully detained