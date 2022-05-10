Police: Suspect charged after shooting man twice in same month

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says a man has been arrested for shooting the same man twice in March.

William Keith Rhodes, 32, is charged with two counts of attempted murder and two counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Officers responded on March 20 to Hassel Street and on March 4 to East Montague Avenue.

In both incidents, the same man was shot and suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, police say.

Officers identified William Keith Rhodes as the suspect and arrested him.

He was taken to the Al Cannon Detention Center, where he is currently booked.

