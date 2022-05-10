SC Lottery
School Board over turns attempt to reduce overcrowding at Stall High School

By Nick Reagan
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 8:08 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School District Board of Trustees has voted to overturn a decision by a lower board on school attendance zones during a special called meeting on Monday.

The rezoning took place in the fall by the District 4 Constituent board and was an effort to get a handle on the overcrowding at Stall High School, which this year was at 104% capacity.

The decision would have moved about 300 students to North Charleston High School which is operating at less than 50 percent capacity.

Staff presented new information suggesting that when the lines were drawn a full picture of the data wasn’t available. Staff says Stall is only expected to grow by 67 students next year and they have a modular unit that will be deployed to help with the overcrowding.

However, the chair for the District 4 Constituent Board Carla Gadson, says it doesn’t make sense to continue to put more students at Stall when North Charleston has capacity available.

The district says there isn’t enough programming capacity at North Charleston.

“Programs can be changed,” Gadson said. “Programs can be altered. I am just afraid that something bad is going to happen to someone at Stall because of it being overpopulated.”

The vote from the board of trustees was unanimous.

