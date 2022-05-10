SC Lottery
Seventh earthquake shakes the Midlands

(Source: AP)
By Nevin Smith
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A seventh earthquake hit the Midlands Tuesday afternoon. The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported a magnitude 2.3 earthquake at 1:24 p.m. The epicenter was around 3 miles east of Elgin.

A second earthquake was reported by the USGS that happened around 3:09 p.m. near Elgin. This earthquake was recorded at 2.8 magnitude.

Since Monday, May 9, 2022 there have been seven total earthquakes reported in the Midlands. This is a developing story and we will update it as we learn more.

