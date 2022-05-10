SLED investigating after man in custody at Charleston County jail dies

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a man died while at the Al Cannon Detention Center on Tuesday.

Deputies say before 11:00 a.m., the man suffered an apparent medical episode in a housing unit.

The resident was taken to the medical unit where Emergency Medical Services took over the life-threatening measure, according to sheriff’s office spokesman Andrew Knapp.

He was then taken to the Medical University of South Carolina where he was pronounced dead.

The sheriff’s office says they will conduct an internal review. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is also investigating.

Meanwhile, the Charleston County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the name of the victim.

