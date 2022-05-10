SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

South Carolina marks Confederate Memorial Day on Tuesday

In this July 10, 2017 file photo, Cameron Maynard stands at attention by the monument to...
In this July 10, 2017 file photo, Cameron Maynard stands at attention by the monument to Confederate soldiers at the South Carolina Statehouse in Columbia.(AP)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 12:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News/AP) - South Carolina state offices will be closed Tuesday as the state marks Confederate Memorial Day.

The holiday is observed every year in the Palmetto State on May 10. That date is significant for two reasons: On May 10, 1863, Confederate Gen. Thomas Jonathan “Stonewall” Jackson died and on May 10, 1865, Union forces in Georgia captured Confederate President Jefferson Davis.

South Carolina is among a handful of states in the South with such an official holiday. But other states celebrate the day on different dates. State offices in Alabama and Mississippi closed down for their Confederate Memorial Days late last month.

A bill that would allow state employees to take the Juneteenth holiday or any other day instead of Confederate Memorial Day unanimously passed the South Carolina Senate in March.

The bill began as a proposal to add the Juneteenth celebration on June 19 as a new state holiday.

But instead of adding a 14th holiday, the bill would create a floating holiday that workers could take on Confederate Memorial Day, for Juneteenth or any other day they choose.

The bill remains stuck in a House committee and will likely die when the session ends Thursday.

President Joe Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act into law in June of 2021, making Juneteenth the 11th federal holiday.

Celebrations of Juneteenth, a merging of the words “June” and “nineteenth,” began with the freed slaves of Galveston, Texas. Although the Emancipation Proclamation freed the slaves in the South in 1863, it could not be enforced in many places until after the end of the Civil War in 1865.

Union Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger and his troops arrived at Galveston on June 19, 1865, with news that the war had ended and that the enslaved were now free. That was more than two months after Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee surrendered to Union Gen. Ulysses S. Grant in Virginia.

The next year, the now-free people started celebrating Juneteenth in Galveston. Its observance has continued around the nation and the world since.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials with the Goose Creek Police Department say a school resource officer at Stratford...
School resource officer fired after investigation into alleged relationship with student
Officials with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office say the body of a missing 5-year-old girl...
Authorities find body of missing 5-year-old girl in Georgetown Co. river
Crews are on the scene of a Tuesday morning crash on I-26. The crash closed all eastbound lanes...
Crews clear crash on I-26
A 44-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a hit-and-run in which a car struck a...
Man surrenders to deputies in connection to West Ashley hit-and-run
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting incident after a victim showed...
Berkeley Co. deputies investigating shooting incident after victim shows up at hospital

Latest News

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash was reported at 11:18 a.m. on the westbound...
FIRST ALERT: 1 westbound lane of I-26 remains closed by rollover crash
Hasib Muqsit-Rivers was detained following a bond hearing in federal court in Charleston, the...
Charleston man indicted for distributing fentanyl resulting in death
The Charleston County Coroner said three Colleton County women died Sunday night in a crash...
Coroner identifies mother, daughters killed in crash with Charleston County deputy
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Coroner identifies mother, daughters killed in crash involving Charleston Co. deputy