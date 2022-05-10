SC Lottery
Transgender sports bill heading to Gov. McMaster

The Save Women's Sports Act passed the SC House Tuesday afternoon, May 10, 2022.
The Save Women's Sports Act passed the SC House Tuesday afternoon, May 10, 2022.
By Nevin Smith
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - In a vote Tuesday the House voted to agree with Senate changes to the Save Women’s Sports Act. It is now headed to South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster to be signed.

The bill requires student athletes in the state to compete in sports based on their gender assigned at birth.

