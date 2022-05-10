SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Up to 40% of baby formula brands out of stock, latest data shows

By Patrick Phillips
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 2:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI/CNN) - Parents navigating baby formula recalls and the ongoing supply chain disruptions now face a worsening situation.

New data shows shortages are growing as three major retailers take action to address the situation.

Analysts say supply chain challenges, inflation and product recalls are all preventing formula from hitting store shelves.

The FDA is paying close attention as it works with manufacturers to safely ramp up production.

“We’re very concerned about it and understand that it should be a concern that moms and dads and grandparents like me, we want this to get fixed,” FDA Commissioner Dr. Robert Califf said.

New data from Datasembly shows as much as 40% of baby formula brands were out of stock as of early last month, a dramatic rise from the first half of 2021 when the rate was between two and eight percent.

Seven states had out-of-stock rates above 40%, while 20 others were between 30% and 40%.

The new data also shows in six states: Iowa, South Dakota, North Dakota, Missouri, Texas and Tennessee, more than half of baby formula was completely sold out during the last week of April.

The situation has parents feeling helpless.

“There’s no answer. What are we supposed to do if we can’t find the formula?” Samanta Cory, a mother to twins, said.

The supply is so low that retailers CVS, Walgreens and Target are limiting purchases. But parents say those limits are making things even harder.

“So what am I doing? I’m starting to hoard, I’m starting to scour, we’re going further out,” Cory says. “I’m going to areas where I know that there’s a low population. What am I doing? You know, it’s unreal.”

Experts urge parents to be flexible and to speak to their pediatricians about options, especially if they have kids with severe allergies that require special formulas.

“We want to make sure that families do not get desperate and do things like start making formulas at home or buying formulas are not properly vetted by the FDA,” Former AAP Committee on Nutrition Chair Dr. Steven Abrams said.

In February, the FDA recalled three brands of powdered baby formulas made by Abbott citing potential bacterial infections including salmonella.

In a statement, Abbott said it is “working closely with the FDA to resume operations in its Michigan plant.”

Copyright 2022 KCCI/CNN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials with the Goose Creek Police Department say a school resource officer at Stratford...
School resource officer fired after investigation into alleged relationship with student
Officials with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office say the body of a missing 5-year-old girl...
Authorities find body of missing 5-year-old girl in Georgetown Co. river
Crews are on the scene of a Tuesday morning crash on I-26. The crash closed all eastbound lanes...
Crews clear crash on I-26
A 44-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a hit-and-run in which a car struck a...
Man surrenders to deputies in connection to West Ashley hit-and-run
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting incident after a victim showed...
Berkeley Co. deputies investigating shooting incident after victim shows up at hospital

Latest News

Shelves typically stocked with baby formula sit mostly empty at a store in San Antonio,...
Parents hunting for baby formula as shortage spans US
President Joe Biden delivered remarks on inflation Tuesday as the White House looks to further...
Biden pushes ‘ultra-MAGA’ label on GOP as he defends record
A Cuban hotel was severely damaged after a massive explosion.
Cuba hotel blast toll rises to 42 — most hotel workers
FILE - San Diego Padres left fielder Allen Cordoba passes a logo for Play Ball, an initiative...
Minor league players, MLB reach deal in minimum wage suit
Thursday on Live 5 News at 7pm, Lisa Weismann reports on one family's struggle to discover what...
Live 5 Investigates: Body Cams