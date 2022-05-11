Berkeley County sheriff to hold news conference on 1977 cold case

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - The sheriff of Berkeley County has called a Thursday afternoon news conference to discuss a cold case investigation.

Sheriff Duane Lewis will meet with reporters at 2:30 p.m. at the sheriff’s office in Moncks Corner, Deputy Carli Drayton said.

Deputies have not provided information about the specific 1977 case Lewis will speak about or what any new developments in the case might be.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.