Charleston Police release surveillance photos of suspect in hit and run case

Charleston Police released these surveillance photos of a person they are trying to identify in a hit-and-run case.(Charleston Police Department)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 11:12 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a person in a hit-and-run investigation.

The incident happened on April 11 in downtown Charleston, according to Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen.

The driver of the motorcycle is described as a heavier set man with dark hair and a beard. At the time of the incident, he was wearing jeans and a maroon shirt.

Wolfsen said police consider the man a suspect in the incident.

An incident report states police responded to the area of 129 Meeting Street at 7:28 p.m. on April 11 to a report of a hit and run with injuries. Officers arrived to see a blue Toyota sedan blocking a southbound lane of Meeting Street with damage to the passenger side rear corner panel and the driver of the vehicle being treated by Charleston County EMS.

A witness told police a man on a motorcycle became impatient and passed a horse carriage. While doing so, the motorcyclist’s attention was focused on the carriage as he passed and revved his engine and he did not see a vehicle making a turn, which he then struck, the witness said.

The motorcycle struck the right rear corner panel of the vehicle, throwing him over the handlebars of his bike, the report states. The motorcyclist hit the pavement and witnesses said he suffered road rash to his right arm and wrist.

Police said it was illegal to pass another vehicle at the location where the crash happened.

The report did not specify what type of injuries the driver of the car suffered.

Anyone who is able to help identify the person is asked to call Charleston Investigator Galster at 843-720-3794 or email at galsterk@charleston-sc.gov.

