The Citadel falls at home to Winthrop in extra innings

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Shortstop Tilo Skole collected four hits in The Citadel’s 9-6, 11-inning setback to Winthrop Tuesday evening at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park.

Game Information

Score: Winthrop 9, The Citadel 6 (11 innings)

Records: The Citadel (22-25), Winthrop (14-32)

Location: Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park (Charleston, South Carolina)

How it Happened

· The Bulldogs got on the board in the first inning as Wells Sykes beat out an infield single and stole second. Noah Mitchell drove in Sykes with a base hit to center field.

· The Citadel extended the lead in the third as a pair of base hits and a walk loaded the bases. Tilo Skole came through with two outs, delivering a two-run single to left field.

· The Eagles got on the board in the fourth on a two-run homer from Khyree Miller.

· The Bulldogs got the two runs back in the bottom of the inning after Sykes doubled down the third-base line and scored on Ryan McCarthy’s double down the right-field line. Travis Lott later scored McCarthy with a chopper over the drawn-in infield.

· The Citadel added a run in the sixth inning when Mitchell tripled to right center and scored on Lott’s single to right field.

· Winthrop tied the game in the top of the eighth inning on two-run homers from Ethan Fewell and Miller.

· The Eagles took the lead in the 11th inning Robby Taul delivered a RBI single to right and C.J. Conrad followed with a RBI single to left. When the ball was misplayed by two different Bulldogs, Taul was able to score all the way from first.

Inside the Box Score

· Tilo Skole led the offense by going 4-for-4 with a pair of RBIs.

· He also drew a walk and put down his NCAA-leading 18th sacrifice bunt.

· Noah Mitchell also had a big day, going 3-for-5 with a triple, RBI and two runs scored.

· Travis Lott finished 2-for-4 with a pair of RBIs and two walks.

· Wells Sykes had two hits and scored two runs out of the leadoff spot, while Cole Simpson collected two hits out of the nine hole.

· The Bulldogs finished the game with 16 hits, marking the third time this season they have recorded 16 base hits. The only two games came against Fairleigh Dickinson (Feb. 19) and VMI (April 16).

· Tyler Dunn got the start and allowed two runs on one hit over 4.0 innings.

· Conner Cummiskey allowed just two hits and struck out two in 3.0 scoreless innings.

· George Derrick Floyd (2-1) suffered the loss after allowing three runs, two earned, on three hits over 3.0 innings.

· Tyler Jones (2-6) picked up the win after giving up just one hit and striking out five over 3.0 innings.

· Willie Lumpkin (1) pitched a scoreless ninth, allowing two hits, to earn the save.

On Deck

The Bulldogs close out the home schedule with a three-game Southern Conference series against Samford on May 13-15.

