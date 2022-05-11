SC Lottery
City proclaims ‘Ella Mae Colbert Day’ after former teacher on her 106th birthday

The city of Chesnee surprised a former teacher who is celebrating a big milestone birthday!
By Anisa Snipes and Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CHESNEE, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - A school district in South Carolina celebrated a beloved figure in its community who turned 106 years old Wednesday.

Ella Mae Colbert is a former teacher with the Spartanburg County School District who taught at Chesnee Elementary School, according to WHNS.

The school district planned a party for Colbert’s birthday with students during a special gathering at the school in the Chesnee Elementary School Media Center.

Ella Mae Colbert turns 106.
Ella Mae Colbert turns 106.(WHNS)

The City of Chesnee said Colbert received a police escort to her party and was presented with a proclamation making May 11 “Ella Mae Colbert Day.”

The birthday girl said the celebration was a total surprise.

“It’s filling me up. This is something that I wasn’t expecting,” Colbert said. “I wasn’t expecting anybody to be thinking about me or doing something. But they always slip a surprise on me. You just don’t know how the feeling has been this morning.”

Copyright 2022 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

