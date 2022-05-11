Cougars Outlast Clemson, 7-5
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 1:23 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. --- Jared Kirven drove in a career-high four runs and William Privette struck out five in two and one-third shutout innings to slam the door and lead College of Charleston to a 7-5 win over Clemson in a back-and-forth affair on Tuesday evening at Segra Park.
LEADING OFF
Final Score: College of Charleston 7, Clemson 5
Location: Columbia, S.C. (Segra Park)
Records: Charleston (32-15), Clemson (31-18)
HOW IT HAPPENED
- Charleston opened the scoring in the second taking a 2-0 lead on a two-out, two-run double by Kirven.
- Clemson answered with two in the top of the third to even the tally at 2-2 before moving in front, 3-2, in the fourth.
- Kirven plated his third run of the night in the home half driving in Landon Choboy with a sac fly to tie it up at 3-3.
- The Cougars would reclaim the advantage in the fifth scoring twice on an RBI triple by JT Marr and a single from Choboy to go ahead, 5-3.
- The Tigers pulled even once again on a two-run homer off the bat of Max Wagner in the sixth to tie it up at 5-5.
- Charleston was undaunted pushing across its fifth two-out run of the game on an RBI single by Sam Cochrane in the bottom of the sixth to take a 6-5 advantage.
- Privette entered with two outs and the tying run on second in the seventh and slammed the door, ending the inning with his first of five strikeouts.
- The Cougars would add an insurance run in the home half on a bases-loaded bouncer to second by Kirven to take a 7-5 lead.
- Privette fanned four over the final two frames to earn his 11th save of the season.
KEY COUGARS
- Kirven delivered four productive at-bats driving in a career-high four runs and scoring another to pace the offense.
- Marr and Joseph Mershon each collected a pair of hits as Marr scored twice and plated one with his third triple of the season.
- Cochrane and Choboy both accounted for an RBI as well.
- Privette put together another dominant performance out of the ‘pen, fanning five in two and one-third shutout innings.
FOR THE NOTEBOOK
- The victory marks the Cougars’ third win in the last four meetings with Clemson.
- Charleston scored five of its seven runs with two outs.
- The Cougars finished the night 6-of-17 with runners on base and 4-of-10 with men in scoring position.
- Charleston’s pitching staff held Clemson to a 4-for-23 (.174) clip with men on the base paths.
NEXT UP
The Cougars return to the Lowcountry this weekend to take on Charleston Southern in a home-and-home series in non-conference play. First pitch for Friday’s series opener is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. at Patriots Point.
