Cougars Outlast Clemson, 7-5

By CofC Athletics
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 1:23 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. --- Jared Kirven drove in a career-high four runs and William Privette struck out five in two and one-third shutout innings to slam the door and lead College of Charleston to a 7-5 win over Clemson in a back-and-forth affair on Tuesday evening at Segra Park.

LEADING OFF

Final Score: College of Charleston 7, Clemson 5

Location: Columbia, S.C. (Segra Park)

Records: Charleston (32-15), Clemson (31-18)

HOW IT HAPPENED

  • Charleston opened the scoring in the second taking a 2-0 lead on a two-out, two-run double by Kirven.
  • Clemson answered with two in the top of the third to even the tally at 2-2 before moving in front, 3-2, in the fourth.
  • Kirven plated his third run of the night in the home half driving in Landon Choboy with a sac fly to tie it up at 3-3.
  • The Cougars would reclaim the advantage in the fifth scoring twice on an RBI triple by JT Marr and a single from Choboy to go ahead, 5-3.
  • The Tigers pulled even once again on a two-run homer off the bat of Max Wagner in the sixth to tie it up at 5-5.
  • Charleston was undaunted pushing across its fifth two-out run of the game on an RBI single by Sam Cochrane in the bottom of the sixth to take a 6-5 advantage.
  • Privette entered with two outs and the tying run on second in the seventh and slammed the door, ending the inning with his first of five strikeouts.
  • The Cougars would add an insurance run in the home half on a bases-loaded bouncer to second by Kirven to take a 7-5 lead.
  • Privette fanned four over the final two frames to earn his 11th save of the season.

KEY COUGARS

  • Kirven delivered four productive at-bats driving in a career-high four runs and scoring another to pace the offense.
  • Marr and Joseph Mershon each collected a pair of hits as Marr scored twice and plated one with his third triple of the season.
  • Cochrane and Choboy both accounted for an RBI as well.
  • Privette put together another dominant performance out of the ‘pen, fanning five in two and one-third shutout innings.

FOR THE NOTEBOOK

  • The victory marks the Cougars’ third win in the last four meetings with Clemson.
  • Charleston scored five of its seven runs with two outs.
  • The Cougars finished the night 6-of-17 with runners on base and 4-of-10 with men in scoring position.
  • Charleston’s pitching staff held Clemson to a 4-for-23 (.174) clip with men on the base paths.

NEXT UP

The Cougars return to the Lowcountry this weekend to take on Charleston Southern in a home-and-home series in non-conference play. First pitch for Friday’s series opener is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. at Patriots Point.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

