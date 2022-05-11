Cougars Outlast Clemson, 7-5

COLUMBIA, S.C. --- Jared Kirven drove in a career-high four runs and William Privette struck out five in two and one-third shutout innings to slam the door and lead College of Charleston to a 7-5 win over Clemson in a back-and-forth affair on Tuesday evening at Segra Park.

LEADING OFF

Final Score: College of Charleston 7, Clemson 5

Location: Columbia, S.C. (Segra Park)

Records: Charleston (32-15), Clemson (31-18)

HOW IT HAPPENED

Charleston opened the scoring in the second taking a 2-0 lead on a two-out, two-run double by Kirven.

Clemson answered with two in the top of the third to even the tally at 2-2 before moving in front, 3-2, in the fourth.

Kirven plated his third run of the night in the home half driving in Landon Choboy with a sac fly to tie it up at 3-3.

The Cougars would reclaim the advantage in the fifth scoring twice on an RBI triple by JT Marr and a single from Choboy to go ahead, 5-3.

The Tigers pulled even once again on a two-run homer off the bat of Max Wagner in the sixth to tie it up at 5-5.

Charleston was undaunted pushing across its fifth two-out run of the game on an RBI single by Sam Cochrane in the bottom of the sixth to take a 6-5 advantage.

Privette entered with two outs and the tying run on second in the seventh and slammed the door, ending the inning with his first of five strikeouts.

The Cougars would add an insurance run in the home half on a bases-loaded bouncer to second by Kirven to take a 7-5 lead.