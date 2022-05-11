Deputies searching for suspect in double murder

SEABROOK, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says a man wanted in connection to a double murder in December is still at large.

Investigators say Dionte Mitchell is aware of warrants issued for his arrest and he left the state.

The sheriff’s office says on Dec 4. 2021, Flora Mae Gantt and Shaina Mulligan were murdered in Seabrook.

Anyone who has information on Mitchell’s whereabouts is urged to contact LCpl Lyle Harris at 843-255-3436 or dispatch at 843-524-2777.

