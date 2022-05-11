SC Lottery
Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office denies requests for documents related to Raymond Moody arrest

Bond for Moody set at $100K
By Ashley Boles
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 7:17 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - WMBF News continues to request documents related to the arrest of Raymond Moody and has been denied.

Moody, 62, is charged with obstruction of justice and was arrested on Wednesday.

A Georgetown County magistrate set a $100,000 bond for Moody on Wednesday at the detention center.

WMBF News has checked the Georgetown County public index records to gather more information on Moody’s arrest but it’s been more than a week since his arrest and it’s still not listed on the site.

Moody is a registered Adult Tier III Offender who was convicted in 1983 of rape by force, kidnapping and lewd act on a child under 14, among other charges, according to the sheriff’s office.

He was named a person of interest in the Drexel case in 2012.

At this time, we have no confirmation that this arrest is connected to the current investigation happening with the Brittanee Drexel case.

WMBF has learned from a source that investigators have been working from dawn to dusk in Georgetown County.

Multiple agencies are working on this case including the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, and the FBI.

