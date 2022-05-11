SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT: Crash closes right lane of I-26WB

An SCDOT camera showed that only one right lane was closed as of 2:10 p.m. and most of the...
An SCDOT camera showed that only one right lane was closed as of 2:10 p.m. and most of the emergency response vehicles had moved to the right shoulder of the interstate.(SCDOT)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 2:11 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a crash in the westbound lanes of I-26 has closed at least one lane of traffic.

As of 2:04 p.m., the state’s Department of Public Safety showed two right lanes of I-26WB were closed near the Ashley Phosphate Road exit at mile marker 209.

However, an SCDOT camera showed that only one right lane was closed and most of the emergency response vehicles had moved to the right shoulder of the interstate.

Drivers should use caution in the area.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials with the Goose Creek Police Department say a school resource officer at Stratford...
School resource officer fired after investigation into alleged relationship with student
Officials with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office say the body of a missing 5-year-old girl...
Authorities find body of missing 5-year-old girl in Georgetown Co. river
Crews are on the scene of a Tuesday morning crash on I-26. The crash closed all eastbound lanes...
Crews clear crash on I-26
A 44-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a hit-and-run in which a car struck a...
Man surrenders to deputies in connection to West Ashley hit-and-run
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting incident after a victim showed...
Berkeley Co. deputies investigating shooting incident after victim shows up at hospital

Latest News

Charleston County Sheriff Kristin Graziano talked about the victims of a deadly crash involving...
‘We are heartbroken’: Charleston Co. sheriff urges focus on victims of deadly deputy-involved crash
Charleston Police released these surveillance photos of a person they are trying to identify in...
Charleston Police release surveillance photos of suspect in hit and run case
Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis will hold a news conference Thursday afternoon on a cold...
Berkeley County sheriff to hold news conference on 1977 cold case
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Sheriff holds news conference on Charleston Co. deputy-involved crash