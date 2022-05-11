FIRST ALERT: Crash closes right lane of I-26WB

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a crash in the westbound lanes of I-26 has closed at least one lane of traffic.

As of 2:04 p.m., the state’s Department of Public Safety showed two right lanes of I-26WB were closed near the Ashley Phosphate Road exit at mile marker 209.

However, an SCDOT camera showed that only one right lane was closed and most of the emergency response vehicles had moved to the right shoulder of the interstate.

Drivers should use caution in the area.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.