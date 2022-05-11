SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Florida school yearbook on hold over LGBTQ protest photos

The principal at Lyman High School says one yearbook page is out of compliance with school board policy. (WESH, MADISON KOESLER, CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 6:11 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGWOOD, Fla. (AP) - Students at a central Florida high school were told they won’t get their yearbooks until they’re censored.

The principal at Lyman High School says one page is out of compliance with school board policy. It shows images of students holding rainbow flags and a “love is love” sign during a protest of Florida’s Parental Rights in Education Act, otherwise known as the “Don’t Say Gay” law.

The law signed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis bans classroom instruction on sexual orientation or gender identity in grades K through 3.

Students at the school in Longwood planned a protest at Tuesday night’s meeting of the Seminole County School Board.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials with the Goose Creek Police Department say a school resource officer at Stratford...
School resource officer fired after investigation into alleged relationship with student
Officials with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office say the body of a missing 5-year-old girl...
Authorities find body of missing 5-year-old girl in Georgetown Co. river
Crews are on the scene of a Tuesday morning crash on I-26. The crash closed all eastbound lanes...
Crews clear crash on I-26
A 44-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a hit-and-run in which a car struck a...
Man surrenders to deputies in connection to West Ashley hit-and-run
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting incident after a victim showed...
Berkeley Co. deputies investigating shooting incident after victim shows up at hospital

Latest News

Just as Americans gear up for summer road trips, the price of oil remains stubbornly high.
US inflation might have dipped last month from 40-year high
The Ukrainian military says Russia is holding back some of its forces to prevent a Ukrainian...
Ukrainians stop Russian gas at one hub, make gains in east
The principal at Lyman High School says one yearbook page is out of compliance with school...
Fla. high school covers yearbook photos showing 'Don't Say Gay' protest
The parents of sixth graders in Nevada
6th-graders ‘traumatized’ after anti-abortion video shown in class, parents say