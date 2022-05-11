SC Lottery
Gamecocks lose at home to USC Upstate

By USC Athletics
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 1:19 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
COLUMBIA - The University of South Carolina baseball team fell to USC Upstate, 9-6, Tuesday night at Founders Park.

The Spartans scored four runs in the top of the second inning on three hits. Carolina came back to score a run in the bottom of the second on a Jalen Vasquez sacrifice fly, then cut it to 4-2 in the fourth on Josiah Sightler’s 12th home run of the year.

USC Upstate plated a run in the sixth, then had a two-run home run from Grant Sherrod in the sixth. Carolina pushed across three runs in the bottom of the sixth as Talmadge LeCroy’s sacrifice fly and Brandt Belk’s 2-run infield pop up that fell made it 7-5. The Spartans added insurance in the top of the eighth with a pair of runs, capped by a Noah Myers double. Carolina ended the scoring in the eighth with a Belk RBI double.

Belk had two of Carolina’s seven hits and three RBI on the day. The loss went to Eli Jones, who allowed four runs and three hits with a pair of strikeouts in 1.1 innings. Aidan Hunter went 5.2 innings, striking out five and allowing five runs. John Gilreath struck out a pair in two innings of relief.

POSTGAME NOTES

Sightler now has 11 home runs since April 1 with his solo shot in the fourth.

Belk now has hits in 37 of his 44 games played.

Carolina left nine runners on base in the game.

UP NEXT

Carolina starts a three-game series with Kentucky Friday night (May 13) at 7 p.m. The game will be streamed on SEC Network Plus.

