Loved ones remember mom and her daughters killed in wreck with Charleston County deputy

By Ann McGill
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 6:22 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Loved ones of a Colleton County woman and her two daughters killed in a wreck with a Charleston County deputy say the three were inseparable.

53-year-old Stephanie Dantzler, 28-year-old Shanice Dantzler-Williams, and 22-year-old Miranda Dantzler-Williams died Sunday night around 11 p.m. The wreck happened in Ravenel on Highway 17 near New Road.

As the family prepares for three funerals, loved ones remember the three women as tight-knit, kind and loving.

“They all were close, if you see one, you see the other two, Stephanie Miranda, Shanice,” Pastor Eric Campbell said. He is the family’s spiritual leader and cousin by marriage. Stephanie and her daughters were members of his church.

“Stephanie had an idea about adopting a highway, so she was very excited about that,” Campbell said. “She was working on that all year this year.”

“My sister was a sweet loving person, always smiling,” brother Eric Dantzler said. “She would give you the shirt off her back. Everybody loved her, we are a close-knit family.”

Stephanie was the oldest of three. Her brothers Eric and Darrin say her girls were smart, kindhearted young women. The oldest, Shanice Dantzler-Williams was an accountant who worked for Colleton County.

“She was just a sweet person, she was just like Stephanie, she was outspoken like that, have fun,” Eric said.

The day before they died, the family had just celebrated Miranda Dantzler-Williams’s graduation from Claflin University in Orangeburg.

“She was the life of the party,” Eric said. “Miranda called us at school, you know, she need something she called us, checking on us. Just so sweet when she graduated, it touched our hearts, ‘cause she came a long way.”

Miranda received a degree in criminal justice and was in the process of deciding what she wanted to do in the future.

“Miranda was the type that during worship, she would express her worship and praise through crying,” Campbell said. The last few services, she did a lot of crying. Maybe it was a message she was sending, that we didn’t know at the time.”

Funeral arrangements have been finalized. Visitation will take place Friday, 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Koger’s Mortuary at 508 South Jefferies Blvd. in Walterboro.

The funeral will take place Saturday, at 11:00 a.m. at Walterboro Christian Center located at 320 Robertson Boulevard in Walterboro.

